St Faustina - Vision of Heaven

St Faustina - The Apostle of The Divine Mercy
"Faustina, a gift of God to our time, a gift from the land of Poland to the whole Church, obtain for us an awareness of the depth of divine mercy; help us to have a living experience of it and to bear witness to it among our brothers and sisters. May your message of light and hope spread throughout the world, spurring sinners to conversion, calming rivalries and hatred and opening individuals and nations to the practice of brotherhood. Today, fixing our gaze with you on the face of the risen Christ, let us make our own your prayer of trusting abandonment and say with firm hope: Christ Jesus, I trust in you!"
- Venerable Pope John Paul II
The Narrow Road versus the Broad Road....
"...I saw two roads. One was broad, covered with sand and flowers, full of joy, music and all sorts of pleasures. People walked along it, dancing and enjoying themselves. They reached the end without realizing it. And at the end of the road there was a horrible precipice; that is, the abyss of hell. The souls fell blindly into it; as they walked, so they fell. And their number was so great that it was impossible to count them. And I saw the other road, or rather, a path, for it was narrow and strewn with thorns and rocks; and the people who walked along it had tears in their eyes, and all kinds of suffering befell them. Some fell down upon the rocks, but stood up immediately and went on. At the end of the road there was a magnificent garden filled with all sorts of happiness and all these souls entered there. At the very first instant they forgot all their sufferings" (Diary 153)
Unconceivable beauty of Heaven
" November 27, 1936. Today I was in heaven, in spirit, and I saw its unconceivable beauties and the happiness that awaits us after death.
"...I saw two roads. One was broad, covered with sand and flowers, full of joy, music and all sorts of pleasures. People walked along it, dancing and enjoying themselves. They reached the end without realizing it. And at the end of the road there was a horrible precipice; that is, the abyss of hell. The souls fell blindly into it; as they walked, so they fell. And their number was so great that it was impossible to count them. And I saw the other road, or rather, a path, for it was narrow and strewn with thorns and rocks; and the people who walked along it had tears in their eyes, and all kinds of suffering befell them. Some fell down upon the rocks, but stood up immediately and went on. At the end of the road there was a magnificent garden filled with all sorts of happiness and all these souls entered there. At the very first instant they forgot all their sufferings" (Diary 153)
Unconceivable beauty of Heaven
" November 27, 1936. Today I was in heaven, in spirit, and I saw its unconceivable beauties and the happiness that awaits us after death.
I saw how all creatures give ceaseless praise and glory to God.
I saw how great is happiness in God, which spreads to all creatures, making them happy; and then all the glory and praise which springs from this happiness returns to its source; and they enter into the depths of God, contemplating the inner life of God, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, whom they will never comprehend or fathom.
This source of happiness is unchanging in its essence, but it is always new, gushing forth happiness for all creatures.
Now I understand Saint Paul, who said, “Eye has not seen, nor has ear heard, not has it entered into the heart of man what God has prepared for those who love him.”
And God has given me to understand that there is but one thing that is of infinite value in His eyes, and that is love of God; love, love and once again, love; and nothing can compare with a single act of pure love of God.
Oh, with what inconceivable favors God gifts a soul that loves Him sincerely! Oh, how happy is the soul who already here on earth enjoys His special favors! And of such are the little and humble souls.
The sight of this great majesty of God, which I came to understand more profoundly and which is worshipped by the heavenly spirits according to their degree of grace and the hierarchies into which they are divided, did not cause my soul to be stricken with terror or fear; no, no, not at all!
My soul was filled with peace and love, and the more I come to know the greatness of God, the more joyful I become that He is as He is.
And I rejoice immensely in His greatness and am delighted that I am so little because, since I am little, He carries me in His arms and holds me close to His Heart.
O my God, how I pity those people who do not believe in eternal life; how I pray for them that a ray of mercy would envelop them too, and that God would clasp them to His fatherly bosom... " (Diary 777).
...and know that all this beauty is nothing compared to what I have prepared for you in eternity
When I was at Kriekrz to replace one of the sisters for a short time, I went across the garden one afternoon and stopped on the shore of the lake; I stood there for a long time, contemplating my surroundings. Suddenly I saw the Lord near me, and He graciously said to me, All this I created for you.....and know that all this beauty is nothing compared to what I have prepared for you in eternity. .... Oh, how the infinitely good God pursues us with His goodness! It often happens that the Lord grants me the greatest graces when I do not at all expect them. (158)
..God..allows man to participate in such a high degree in His divine happiness!
After I had gone into the refectory, during the reading, my whole being found itself plunged in God. Interiorly, I saw God looking at us with great pleasure, I remained alone with the Heavenly Father. At that moment, I had a deeper knowledge of the Three Divine Persons, whom we shall contemplate for all eternity and, after millions of years, shall discover that we have just barely begun our contemplation. Oh, how great is the mercy of God, who allows man to participate in such a high degree in His divine happiness! At the same time, what great pain pierces my heart that so many souls have spurned this happiness. (1439)
It is from the face of God that this joy flows out upon all..
February, 1938. During meditation, the Lord gave me knowledge of the joy of heaven and of the saints on our arrival there; they love God as the sole object of their love, but they also have a tender and heartfelt love for us. It is from the face of God that this joy flows out upon all, because we see Him face to face. His face is so sweet that the soul falls anew into ecstasy. (1592)
I saw how the Angels and the Saints of the Lord give glory to God
When during adoration, I repeated the prayer, "Holy God" several times, a vivid presence of God suddenly swept over me, and I was caught up in spirit before the majesty of God. I saw how the Angels and the Saints of the Lord give glory to God. The glory of God is so great that I dare not try to describe it, because I would not be able to do so, and souls might think that what I have written is all there is. Saint Paul, I understand now why you did not want to describe heaven, but only said that eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor has it entered into the heart of man what God has prepared for those who love him...Now I have seen the way in which I adore God; oh how miserable it is! And what a tiny drop it is in comparison to that perfect heavenly glory. (1604)
...and know that all this beauty is nothing compared to what I have prepared for you in eternity
When I was at Kriekrz to replace one of the sisters for a short time, I went across the garden one afternoon and stopped on the shore of the lake; I stood there for a long time, contemplating my surroundings. Suddenly I saw the Lord near me, and He graciously said to me, All this I created for you.....and know that all this beauty is nothing compared to what I have prepared for you in eternity. .... Oh, how the infinitely good God pursues us with His goodness! It often happens that the Lord grants me the greatest graces when I do not at all expect them. (158)
..God..allows man to participate in such a high degree in His divine happiness!
After I had gone into the refectory, during the reading, my whole being found itself plunged in God. Interiorly, I saw God looking at us with great pleasure, I remained alone with the Heavenly Father. At that moment, I had a deeper knowledge of the Three Divine Persons, whom we shall contemplate for all eternity and, after millions of years, shall discover that we have just barely begun our contemplation. Oh, how great is the mercy of God, who allows man to participate in such a high degree in His divine happiness! At the same time, what great pain pierces my heart that so many souls have spurned this happiness. (1439)
It is from the face of God that this joy flows out upon all..
February, 1938. During meditation, the Lord gave me knowledge of the joy of heaven and of the saints on our arrival there; they love God as the sole object of their love, but they also have a tender and heartfelt love for us. It is from the face of God that this joy flows out upon all, because we see Him face to face. His face is so sweet that the soul falls anew into ecstasy. (1592)
I saw how the Angels and the Saints of the Lord give glory to God
When during adoration, I repeated the prayer, "Holy God" several times, a vivid presence of God suddenly swept over me, and I was caught up in spirit before the majesty of God. I saw how the Angels and the Saints of the Lord give glory to God. The glory of God is so great that I dare not try to describe it, because I would not be able to do so, and souls might think that what I have written is all there is. Saint Paul, I understand now why you did not want to describe heaven, but only said that eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor has it entered into the heart of man what God has prepared for those who love him...Now I have seen the way in which I adore God; oh how miserable it is! And what a tiny drop it is in comparison to that perfect heavenly glory. (1604)
ALSO READ
St Faustina's Vision of Hell
http://christtotheworld.blogspot.com/2010/01/sister-faustinas-vision-of-hell.html
Divine Mercy Chaplet - 3 'o' clock prayer
http://catholicprayerstotheworld.blogspot.com/2009/09/divine-mercy-chaplet.html
Divine Mercy Novena
http://catholicprayerstotheworld.blogspot.com/2009/09/divine-mercy-novena.html
St Faustina's Vision of Hell
http://christtotheworld.blogspot.com/2010/01/sister-faustinas-vision-of-hell.html
Divine Mercy Chaplet - 3 'o' clock prayer
http://catholicprayerstotheworld.blogspot.com/2009/09/divine-mercy-chaplet.html
Divine Mercy Novena
http://catholicprayerstotheworld.blogspot.com/2009/09/divine-mercy-novena.html
8 comments:
let the divine grace of jesus our saviour fall upon all human beings,jesus let whole world trust in you and your gooodness may multiply through them.
O BLOOD AND WATER WHICH GUSHED FORTH FOM THE HEART OF JESUS AS A FOUNTAIN OF MERCY FOR US I TRUST IN YOU.
O unfathomable God, how great is Your love and mercy for Your creatures! Who can ever praise You enough! You have given all to us. May we love You with all our being, all our power of loving in return. Great and powerful and glorious You are, O Most Blessed Three in One. May all creation praise You, and may many be saved to love and glorify You forever, Jesus I trust in You!
Ewtn.com
Ewtn.com
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page yet again.
Oh blood and water which gushed forth from the heart of Jesus I trust in you .Amen
Oh! God of infinite mercy, let the blood and water that gushed out of Jesus Christ cleanse our sins, that we may sin no more and live with your spirit with love and humility to adore and cherish you till the end of time, Jesus I love you all I have is thine yours I am, yours I want to be, do with me whatever you will..Amen.
Post a Comment